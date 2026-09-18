Envoy highlights Indian values of peaceful coexistence at Ahmadiyya convention in Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 18 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Israel, JP Singh, on Friday attended the ‘Jalsa Salana ’-Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Haifa and highlighted the Indian values of non violence, peaceful coexistence.

“Ambassador J.P. Singh attended the ‘Jalsa Salana ’-Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Haifa, Israel. The event was graced by the President of Israel, H.E. Mr. Isaac Herzog; Mayor of Haifa, Mr Yona Yahav; Amir and Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Israel, Muhammad Sharif Odeh; and Imam Shamsuddin Sahib,” the Embassy stated on X.

“India holds a special place in the heart of the Ahmadiyya community. In his address, Amb. highlighted the Indian values of non-violence, peaceful coexistence and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Sath-Sabka Vishwas. Religious leaders of different faiths also attended the event,” it added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ambassador JP Singh paid tribute to the fallen Indian soldiers by laying a wreath at Haifa Cemetery commemorating the valour and sacrifice of soldiers who fought in the Battle of Haifa in 1918.

“Remembering the Heroes of the Battle of Haifa, 1918! The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, in association with the Municipality of Haifa, commemorated the extraordinary valour and sacrifice of the Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers, who fought in the historic Battle of Haifa on 23 September 1918.

Ambassador JP Singh paid tribute to the fallen Indian soldiers by laying a wreath at Haifa Cemetery and honouring the memory of Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, Commander of the Jodhpur Lancers.

“With exceptional courage, Major Dalpat Singh led the historic cavalry charge that contributed to the liberation of Haifa during the First World War. He made the supreme sacrifice and is remembered as the ‘Hero of Haifa,'" stated the Embassy.

The Embassy noted that Haifa Deputy Mayor Sarit Golan-Steinberg conveyed the city’s profound gratitude for the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers.

The Embassy expressed its appreciation to the Municipality of Haifa, Haifa Historical Society and all others who supported the organisation of the commemorative ceremony.

"The legacy of the Indian soldiers remains a lasting symbol of duty, courage and honour, strengthening the historic bond of friendship between India and Israel," stated the Embassy.

--IANS

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