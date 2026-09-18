High Commissioner discusses Seychelles’ Minister’s latest visit to India

Victoria, Sep 18 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Seychelles on Friday met Wallace Cosgrow, Principal Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Blue Economy and discussed the takeaways from the Minister’s visit to India.

“The High Commissioner met with H.E. Wallace Cosgrow, Principal Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Blue Economy. The meeting aimed to review takeaways from the Minister's visit to India and advance our result-oriented, people-centric cooperation in Agriculture, Fisheries, and the Blue Economy. India stands committed to working with Seychelles under the banner of Vision MAHASAGAR,” the High Commission of India stated on X.

Last month, a delegation led by Minister Cosgrow met with M.L. Jat, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, in New Delhi.

"A delegation led by Wallace Cosgrow, Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy, met with M.L. Jat, ICAR Director General, in New Delhi yesterday. The two sides examined ways to implement the MoU signed between the government of Seychelles and ICAR on capacity building and research in agriculture and meat, poultry and pork sectors," the High Commission said on social media platform X.

"The MoU was signed during the State Visit of PM Narendra Modi to Seychelles in June 2026. ICAR reaffirmed India's commitment to share expertise and scientific strengths to support Seychelles' agriculture sector. The visit and meetings deepen agri-cooperation between the two nations," it added.

Meanwhile, Seychelles' National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on September 3, with discussions centred on deepening the India–Seychelles partnership across key sectors.

Radhakrishnan also expressed India's readiness to share its AI expertise with Seychelles for parliamentary functioning, including translation and digital archives, while reaffirming the enduring India–Seychelles friendship rooted in shared democratic values and welcoming closer parliamentary engagement.

“Vice President Shri C P Radhakrishnan warmly welcomed the Parliamentary Delegation from Seychelles headed by H.E. Azarel Ernesta, Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, at Parliament House today. The discussions focused on strengthening the India–Seychelles partnership in maritime security, renewable energy, seafood cooperation and capacity building,” the Vice President's office said in a post on X.

--IANS

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