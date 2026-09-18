Both Asia Cup trophies will land up at BCCI headquarters one day, says Devajit Saikia

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday expressed firm confidence that both the men's and women's Asia Cup trophies will eventually be housed at the board's headquarters here.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team declined to accept their winner's medals and the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the PCB chairman and Pakistan's interior minister, after winning the Asia Cup final in Dubai last week. It mirrors a similar stance taken by the Indian men's team following their Asia Cup triumph last year.

"We congratulated our women's team for their superb victory in Dubai last week. They have very nicely won the first match against Japan and we hope that they will win the gold medal in the Asian Games on 22nd of this month.

"Asia Cup trophies… we hope it will come one day. I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," Saikia told reporters at the end of the 95th BCCI AGM held at its headquarters on Friday.

The player auction for the upcoming IPL season will take place in the second week of December, which will also be the final mini-auction of the current 2023-27 rights cycle. To commemorate 20 years of the league, the BCCI is planning grand celebrations for the upcoming edition.

"We have also discussed about engaging and activating our state associations to give support to physically-challenged cricketers. The BCCI will complete 100 years in December 2027, so we will do centenary celebrations from December 2027 for one year," added Saikia.

Saikia further clarified that former Assam Ranji Trophy cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh has been brought in as the Indian men's cricket team fielding coach on a short-term assignment following the exit of T Dilip.

Ghosh, who previously worked with the senior women's side between 2021 and 2023 and serves as a fielding coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, assumed the role ahead of India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August.

“Indian men’s team fielding coach (Subhadeep Ghosh) has been appointed for a short time but we will be assessing his performance (for a longer stint),” said Saikia.

His tenure will be evaluated following India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, based on performance assessments and feedback from the rest of Indian team management. If approved, Ghosh could continue in the role till the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

--IANS

nr/