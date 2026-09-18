South Korea: Indian envoy discusses opportunities to strengthen cultural exchanges with Miryang's Mayor

Seoul, Sep 18 (IANS) India's Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, met Friday with Miryang Mayor Ahn Byeong-gu to discuss opportunities to strengthen further cooperation in culture and people-to-people exchanges.

“The Ambassador met with the Mayor of Miryang, Mr Ahn Byeong-gu, today and discussed opportunities to strengthen further cooperation in the field of culture and people-to-people exchanges. The meeting coincided with the Sarang Festival of India in Korea, held at Yoga Culture Town in Miryang,” the Embassy of India in South Korea stated on X.

Earlier in the day, the rhythms of Odissi took centre stage in Gimhae, a city with longstanding civilisational ties with India.

According to the Embassy, the troupe, led by Madhulita Mohapatra, delivered a beautiful performance, bringing the beauty of this classical dance form to Korean audiences.

“Sarang - Festival of India in Gimhae. The rhythms of Odissi took centre stage in Gimhae, a city with longstanding civilisational ties with India. Led by Ms Madhulita Mohapatra, the troupe delivered a beautiful performance, bringing this classical dance form to Korean audiences. The journey continues. Next stop: Miryang,” the Embassy stated on X.

The troupe also performed in Busan on Thursday. The festival started in Seoul on Tuesday and is scheduled to perform in Gwangju and Nami Island through September 22.

“Ramayana in Rhythm: Sarang Comes Alive in Seoul! Sarang – Festival of India in Korea opened in Seoul yesterday to a full house, with a spellbinding Odissi dance drama inspired by the Ramayana. The eight-member troupe, led by Ms Madhulita Mohapatra, brought the beloved epic to life through graceful movement and powerful storytelling,” the Embassy stated on X.

“The cultural journey will travel across Korea, with performances in Busan, Gimhae, Miryang, Gwangju and Nami Island through September 22 — carrying the grace, rhythm and spirit of India along the way!” it added.

--IANS

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