YSRCP accuses CM Naidu of claiming credit for Veligonda project

Tadepalli/Markapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) YSRCP leaders on Saturday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of “rewriting history” and claiming credit for the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project, which they said was executed largely during the governments of former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP Campaign Wing State President Kakumanu Rajasekhar, along with former and sitting legislators, told reporters in Markapuram that Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996 but failed to take it into meaningful construction during his subsequent terms in office.

The YSRCP leaders said YS Rajasekhara Reddy redesigned the project under the Jalayagnam programme, incorporating twin tunnels, Nallamala Sagar, three dams, feeder channels and major canals. The project was envisaged to irrigate 4.47 lakh acres and provide drinking water to 15.25 lakh people across 30 mandals.

According to the YSRCP leaders, 20.33 km of tunnel excavation was completed during the construction phase initiated under YSR. During Naidu’s 2014–19 tenure, only 6.686 km was excavated despite repeated deadlines.

They said the remaining 10.568 km, described as the most difficult stretch, was completed during Jagan’s tenure despite the Covid-19 pandemic, technical challenges and problems involving tunnel-boring machines. Tunnel-1 achieved a breakthrough in 2021 and Tunnel-2 in 2024. Jagan subsequently dedicated the twin tunnels to the nation on March 6, 2024.

Of the total 37.587 km of tunnel excavation, YSRCP claimed 30.901 km, or 82.2 per cent, was completed during the YSR-initiated phase and Jagan’s tenure, compared with 17.8 per cent during Naidu’s 2014–19 government.

The leaders questioned the projection of feeder-canal lining and finishing works as though the entire project had been newly executed. They also demanded completion of the Teegaleru canal and full rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families before inaugurations.

YSRCP challenged Naidu to an open debate based on official records covering expenditure, tunnel-wise excavation, R&R and pending works.

--IANS

brt/uk