'You've got the power, don't do something fancy': DC's Madhav Tiwari reveals batting coach Ian Bell's advice

Dharamshala, May 12 (IANS) After making an impact with both ball and bat in the Delhi Capitals' crucial win over Punjab Kings, uncapped allrounder Madhav Tiwari called himself 100 per cent batter and a bowler.

Firstly, Madhav first picked up the two crucial wickets, claiming the figures of 2-40. Priyansh Arya became his maiden IPL wicket when he found the deep point fielder. He then removed Cooper Connolly with a slower bouncer.

"First of all, I would like to thank the management for giving me this opportunity, and I'm lucky enough that I was able to be on the winning side. So the mindset is always that if things are not in your hand, you just try to be better in each and every practice session. I worked a lot of time with Munaf (Patel, DC bowling coach, sir).

"I worked on my bowling a lot, and I worked on my range-hitting and stuff like that with our batting coach, and it was fun, and I was happy if I was able to contribute to the team. I would like to say I’m 100% bowler, 100% batsman,' Tiwari said after the win.

The all-rounder arrived with a bat at a crunch phase of DC's chase and finished unbeaten on 18 off 8, including two fours and a six, which helped DC achieve the highest successful T20 chase (by any team) in Dharamshala.

"I think the wicket was helping the length ball. So I was kind of sticking to that early on the phase and I was trying to mix it with wide balls and short balls in between. The batting coach (Ian Bell) just told me, "You've got the power, you got everything. Just don't try to look to do something fancy. Just hold your shape and react to the ball'," he added.

For the DC, the victory ended a run of back-to-back losses and kept their campaign alive. Defeat would have made them the third team to be eliminated this season.

--IANS

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