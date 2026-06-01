Best TWS earbuds under Rs 7,000: 5 reasons why realme Buds Air8 Pro is worth considering

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) India’s TWS market has evolved rapidly, with users today expecting more than just good sound. Buyers are increasingly looking for premium features such as immersive audio, stronger noise cancellation, clearer calls, seamless connectivity, and long battery life in one complete package.

In the highly competitive under Rs 7,000 segment, delivering this balance has become more important than ever.

Priced at Rs 6,699, the realme Buds Air8 Pro is designed to deliver the best flagship-level true wireless audio experience by combining immersive Hi-Res sound, powerful active noise cancellation, intelligent calling features, and long-lasting performance. Built as the top Next-Gen Hi-Res Audio Beast, the earbuds are designed for music lovers, gamers, professionals, and users on the move.

One of its features is best next-level call clarity with a dedicated VPU + 6-mic system.

The realme Buds Air8 Pro introduces the segment’s only dedicated VPU (Voice Processing Unit) in the under Rs 7,000 price segment, bringing a more advanced calling experience to users and strengthening the experience offered by the latest realme Air 8 Pro buds. Powered by bone conduction technology, the VPU is designed to capture the user’s voice more accurately during calls.

The earbuds are built to reduce up to 90 dB of surrounding noise, helping maintain clearer conversations even in crowded streets, cafés, traffic, or busy environments.

Combined with a 6-Mic system (3 microphones per earbud) for stronger voice pickup and improved background noise suppression.

Buds Air8 Pro supports AI-powered calling noise reduction and adaptive audio optimisation for clearer and more natural conversations along with best Hi-Res audio with premium dual driver architecture

Sound quality remains one of the biggest deciding factors when choosing TWS earbuds. Equipped with an advanced 11mm + 6mm dual-driver setup featuring best 11mm dynamic bass driver and the best 6mm micro-planar tweeter, it delivers deeper bass, clearer vocals, and richer instrument separation.

They support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res wireless audio for enhanced sound detail and higher-quality wireless playback.

Moreover, a wide 20Hz–40KHz frequency response range helps reproduce low, mid, and high frequencies with greater depth.

The earbuds are designed to create an immersive listening experience across music, OTT content, and entertainment.

The earbuds come with support for up to 55dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The ANC system is designed to automatically adjust cancellation levels based on the surrounding environment, ensuring optimised performance across different usage conditions.

The device also includes a Transparency Mode that allows users to stay aware of external sounds without removing the earbuds, making it suitable for commuting, office use, travel, cafés, and focused listening sessions.

The realme Buds Air8 Pro offers up to 50 hours of total playback time with the charging case. It also supports fast charging, where a 10-minute charge can deliver up to 11 hours of playback.

The earbuds feature a lightweight ergonomic design for extended comfort, along with IP55 dust and water resistance. Additional features include smart touch controls for playback, calls, volume adjustment, and ANC switching.

For gaming and streaming users, the device offers ultra-low 45ms latency Game Mode, ensuring more synchronised audio during gameplay. It is powered by Bluetooth 6.1, enabling stable and efficient wireless connectivity.

The earbuds support wear detection for automatic play and pause, along with seamless pairing pop-up support for compatible devices.

The realme Buds Air8 Pro combines best immersive Hi-Res audio, adaptive noise cancellation, intelligent calling capabilities, ultra-low latency gaming performance, and long-lasting battery life in a package built for modern everyday use. Available in Master White and Master Black, the realme Buds Air8 Pro will be available from 3rd June 2026 at a price of INR 6,699 across realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, realme.com and mainlines stores.

It brings together premium audio innovation and practical convenience, making it a compelling option for users looking to upgrade their TWS experience in the under Rs 7,000 segment.

--IANS

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