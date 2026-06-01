'Anupama' actor Shivam Khajuria calls sharing stage with Shabir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha a 'privilege'

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) 'Anupama' actor Shivam Khajuria called sharing the stage with Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha a 'privilege'.

Shivam and Adrija Roy, fondly known by their screen names Prem and Raahi, are all set to garner a lot of eyeballs during "Fashion Ke Rang, Rishton Ke Sang".

These two will be seen embracing their Gujarati roots in elegant traditional attire, adding a touch of culture to the star-studded evening.

Before the television special reaches the audience, Shivam revealed what made the experience memorable for him.

Along with representing the Gujarati culture, he also spilled his excitement about sharing the spotlight with some of television's most celebrated stars, such as Shabir and Shruti.

Talking about the experience, Shivam shared, "One of the most special things about 'Fashion Ke Rang, Rishton Ke Sang' was seeing how beautifully everyone represented the culture and traditions of different parts of India through their attire. Since we are a Gujarati family in Anupama, we represented Gujarat, while other actors showcased the essence of different states."

"I am always excited about Star Plus events because they give us a chance to meet friends and colleagues from other shows. While we spend most of our time on set as our characters, events like these allow us to be ourselves, reconnect, and create memories. It was also a privilege to share the stage with incredible actors like Shabir and Sriti, and I feel grateful to be a part of Anupama. To all the viewers who have supported and loved the show over the years, thank you. Whatever I have achieved today is because of your love and encouragement. My message is simple: enjoy every moment, cherish the present, and live life to the fullest," he went on to add.

"Fashion Ke Rang, Rishton Ke Sang" will air on Star Plus on Monday at 7 PM.

--IANS

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