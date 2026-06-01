Divya Dutta recollects being a ‘disaster’ yet winning her 1st National Award

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, who is known for films like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and others, has walked down the memory lane as she recollected being honoured with her 1st National Award. The actress shared a deeply personal experience when she was a mess emotionally yet sailed through.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video. The video features clips from her 2017 film ‘Irada’, and her walking up to receive the coveted honour.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she revealed that it was the first film that she shot after the departure of her mother.

She wrote, “Ye khaas tha (this was special). My first national award for #iraada.i remember how my brother held my hand n danced with me... Iraada was the first film I shot for after maa. I remember, emotionally, I was a disaster, she sailed me through n how... Thankyou @sancharixdivya for sharing this (sic)”.

Earlier, the actress, who has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her character Kamlesh in ‘Chiraiya’, dropped a picture of a huge banner of the show on social media, along with a heartfelt gratitude note that read, "Years back when i came to the movies, what mesmerized me most was the grand huge banners!! The larger than life presentation of actors !! Some day i wanted to see myself there too...but someone else always adorned them!!.. ek zid ayi phir, ki kisi din to meri tasveer bhi lagegi...phir dheere dheere it happennd.yes it did. And trust me, its the most amazing feeling...when you stand under those mesmerizing banners looking at the grand image of yourself ....khwab bunti hun main”.

Divya is extremely active on social media and likes to share every aspect of her life with the netizens.

--IANS

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