Women’s T20 WC: ‘Felt like a family again,’ says Ismail on reversing retirement and returning to Proteas setup

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Pace spearhead Shabnim Ismail marked her return to South African colours with a match-winning performance and an emotional homecoming as the Proteas women defeated Australia by seven runs in an unofficial T20 warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The veteran fast bowler, who recently reversed her international retirement in a bid to help South Africa challenge for a maiden world title, claimed 4/39 to play a decisive role in defending 163 at Arundel Castle. Her victims included Australian power-hitters Ash Gardner and Grace Harris as South Africa successfully closed out a tense contest.

While the result provided an encouraging boost ahead of the tournament, Ismail revealed that her comeback began with a mixture of excitement and nerves.

“Well, to be honest, I was really excited in the first over. Then I bowled a no-ball or two. Then I was thinking, oh, here we go again. And it's so funny because every time in the nets, the coach is like, Shabz, no-ball. I was like, coach, don't stress about it. But now I know,” Ismail said after the match.

The 36-year-old said that being back alongside her teammates ultimately made the decision to return worthwhile.

“He told me, Shabz, you need to work. And I was like, coach, I'll do that, definitely. It was really nice getting over the rope today with the girls. I really felt happy, and I'm happy I actually made the choice to come back and play with them. I felt like a family again, and I'm happy we got the winning result today,” she added.

South Africa's victory was built on contributions with both bat and ball. After choosing to bat, the Proteas recovered through a crucial stand between Marizanne Kapp and young all-rounder Kayla Reyneke, whose partnership helped lift the side to a competitive total. Reflecting on that effort, the pacer underlined the value of experience and composure in the middle order.

“Oh, it's crucial. I mean, like with Kapi's experience, it's nice to have that. I think they worked really nice together. And obviously for them to get that partnership took us to the winning total,” Ismail stated.

With Australia needing 24 runs from the final three overs, South Africa's bowlers held their nerve against one of the strongest batting line-ups in world cricket. Ismail credited the entire attack for sticking to its plans and seizing key moments.

“The way the bowling unit came out, we were confident enough to know that we were going to defend the score. And I mean, Australia's a world-class team. They've got world-class players in their team. And for us to obviously get the wickets at crucial stages in the game really took the momentum forward for us. And hopefully for the next few training games as well, we can continue the momentum,” she mentioned.

Although the fixture carried unofficial status, the Proteas approached it with the intensity of a competitive international as they continue preparations for the World Cup, which begins on June 12.

“We knew it was only a training match, but we wanted to finish on a high as well. And I think that gave the girls the confidence of still going out there, still doing what we need to do, but also finishing off with a positive result as well,” she noted.

--IANS

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