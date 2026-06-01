Riteish & Genelia's son Rahyl turns 10: Hope you always carry the child within you

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned a sincere birthday wish for son Rahyl Deshmukh as he turned 10 on Monday.

Rahyl recently made his acting debut in the historical drama "Raja Shivaji".

Sharing a still from the drama on social media, Riteish expressed his hope that his son always keeps the child inside him alive.

Calling Rahyl "charming and enthusiastic", Riteish penned on the photo-sharing app, "Rayo, I love you. You are truly an incredible boy—full of effervescence, charm, and wit. I hope you always carry the child within you, even as you grow older each year. Happy happiest 10th birthday, my son! (sic)"

Bhagyashree, who essayed the role of Jijabai in the movie, commented, "Happy birthday dear Mowgli 1".

Rahyl portrays a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie, while Riteish plays the titular role.

Genelia also penned a sweet birthday post for her little munchkin on social media.

The proud mother shared that she at times finds herself wanting to be like Rahyl - someone who is not afraid to explore life.

"There’s something about you Rahyl...As your Aai - I Look at you and I want to be you -Full of life, a strong leader, someone who gives fearlessness a new meaning and someone who brings a smile to everyone you ever interact with Don’t change for anything in the world Rahyl Your Fan Forever - Aai (sic)," her post read.

Written and directed by Riteish, "Raja Shivaji" is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The film further features Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana, Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Mahesh Manjrekar as Lakhuji Jadhav, Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan, and Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Bhosale, along with others.

--IANS

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