Rajasthan: Suspended jailer arrested for taking inmates from Ajmer women's jail

Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) In a serious case involving the alleged unauthorised removal of two female inmates from the Ajmer Women's Correctional Home to a private residence, Civil Lines Police in Ajmer have arrested the then jailer, Divya Chaudhary, who had been absconding since the registration of the case.

Ajmer District Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala said the accused allegedly abused her official position and, in collusion with associates, intimidated prison security personnel before removing two inmates from the jail.

One of the inmates was serving a life sentence, while the other was an undertrial prisoner.

According to the police investigation and technical evidence, the incident took place on July 12, 2026.

The then jailer-in-charge, Divya Chaudhary, a resident of Bhilwara, allegedly acted in connivance with fellow female guard Sonia Chaudhary.

Police said the two allegedly overruled objections from staff posted at the main gate and intimidated on-duty personnel before taking two inmates, Kiran alias Setha, who was serving a life sentence, and Sana, an undertrial prisoner, out of the jail.

Police further alleged that Chaudhary subsequently took both inmates to her private residence in ARG City for personal benefit.

A case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station on August 5 on the basis of a complaint filed by Mahipal Mangloda, a guard at Ajmer Central Jail.

Following the registration of the case, the accused allegedly left her headquarters without informing authorities and remained absconding to evade arrest.

Police subsequently launched an operation to trace her, using CCTV footage, technical evidence, official records and assistance from the Cyber Cell.

On October 6, a special team of Ajmer Police raided a residential flat in Kota district and arrested Divya Chaudhary, 37.

A special police team was constituted to investigate the case under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Jangid and Circle Officer Shivam Joshi.

The team was led by Civil Lines SHO Shambhu Singh. It included ASI Moinuddin, Cyber Cell ASI Ashish, Head Constable Parina Bano, Constable Rishvendra Singh, whom police credited with a significant contribution to the operation, and Cyber Cell Constable Abhay Singh.

Police said intensive interrogation of the arrested jailer is currently underway.

Investigators are also probing the involvement of other alleged accomplices and the motive behind taking the two inmates out of the correctional facility.

--IANS

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