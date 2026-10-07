Protests to continue until CEC’s resignation: Telangana CM

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that protests from the streets to Parliament would continue until the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He warned that if Gyanesh Kumar did not resign and the situation escalated further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to resign.

"So this movement is not going to stop here. It will go from the streets to Parliament to save the Constitution, which is what the INDIA alliance is trying to do," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media outside Barakhamba Road Police Station, where Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was kept after being detained during the continuing protests demanding the resignation of the CEC.

"To secure the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the fight continues from the streets to Parliament. Every day they detain Rahul ji and set the police on him. Every day this government tries to attack, and that is not right at all. We are not going to let this go," he said.

Revanth Reddy, along with Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, arrived in Delhi to show solidarity with top Congress leaders who were detained for a second consecutive day.

He alleged that the PM Modi government used the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to win elections.

"When that stopped working, in Bihar, Maharashtra and Bengal, they used the Election Commission of India to win elections," he alleged.

"ECI was created to ensure that every citizen has the right to vote, so that people can choose their own government. This is what the Constitution guarantees. But after using agencies and now the ECI, they have deprived people of the ability to vote against PM Modi," he said.

He alleged that poor and illiterate voters were being deprived of their rights.

Revanth Reddy further claimed that LoP Rahul Gandhi had stated that, to win elections, PM Modi was destroying the Constitution, attempting to remove reservation and using the Election Commission of India.

"On the lines of the 'Simon Go Back' agitation, the 'GK, SIR Go Back' movement is taking place today. He will have to resign. PM Modi will have to accept his resignation and apologise to the nation," Revanth Reddy said.

He added that if the CEC did not resign, protests would intensify and the agitation would continue.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi had earlier remained firm on the farm laws before eventually withdrawing them.

"The people won, and he had to withdraw the laws and apologise as well. However stubborn PM Modi may be today, Gyanesh Kumar's resignation will have to be accepted, and an apology will also have to be given," he said.

"We have come out on the streets to save the Constitution. But this government has gone deaf and blind and is not willing to listen. So the entire public has come out on the streets," he said.

Describing it as a people's movement, he said it was not just the Congress's movement but that of the INDIA alliance.

"When people raise their voice, the government will have to listen. If it does not, the government will not survive," he warned.

--IANS

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