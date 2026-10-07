Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka released after hours in detention following Opposition protest (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other INDIA bloc leaders, who were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday during their march towards Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission and demand the dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, were released shortly after 8 p.m., officials said.

Earlier, the Opposition leaders were travelling in buses when police stopped them near a hotel in central Delhi. After being prevented from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar, the leaders staged a sit-in at a nearby roundabout. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were subsequently taken to separate locations. Rahul Gandhi was taken to Barakhamba Road police station, while Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders were detained at Chhatrasal Stadium.

During the protest, Priyanka Gandhi lay on the road along with several women leaders, holding a copy of the Constitution. A large number of security personnel were deployed at the spot. Police personnel first removed Rahul Gandhi from the area and placed him inside a police bus, carrying him on their shoulders amid resistance from protesters. Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Udai Bhanu Chib climbed onto the bus, while Mumtaz Patel sat on its bonnet.

A large contingent of women police personnel later removed Priyanka Gandhi and other women protesters from the road and took them away in buses.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the protesters were being treated improperly and said they were seeking only an opportunity to meet the Election Commissioner. She also alleged that security personnel had scratched and pushed the protesting MPs.

Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that police resorted to a lathi charge, while party MP Renuka Chowdhury said the Opposition would continue to raise its voice until it received answers.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised the detention of MPs and questioned whether staging a sit-in or march in a public place was illegal.

The protest came a day after Rahul Gandhi staged an over nine-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan, following which an FIR was registered against him. Before Wednesday’s protest, Gandhi referred to the FIR and said he already had 45 cases against him, adding that his “goal is to have 100 FIRs”.

--IANS

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