Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata guest house; two arrested

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) A young woman died under mysterious circumstances in a guest house in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata, the police said on Tuesday, adding that two persons have been arrested.

Initially, it was known that she died after falling from a mango tree. However, the family of the deceased alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police later recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

It is learnt that the deceased woman went to the guest house in Salt Lake in an app cab on Monday night with one of her friends and two young men. She died mysteriously there.

Her companions claimed that the woman had climbed a tree, on the premises of the guest house, late on Monday night, to pick mangoes. But she fell and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital and declared dead by the doctors.

As soon as the matter came to light, tension erupted in the area. On receiving the news, the police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

The Bidhannagar North Police Station is investigating the exact cause of the death of the young woman.

Two people, including a woman, have already been arrested. However, the family of the deceased is reluctant to accept the theory of death while picking mangoes from the tree.

The family has informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station that their daughter could not have climbed the tree. The family claimed that the woman was raped and thrown from the guest house.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation said that investigators are exploring all possible angles.

"A complaint has been lodged by the family of the deceased. The body has been sent for autopsy. Once the autopsy report comes, the cause of the death will be known and also whether any foul play was involved. Investigation is on. Two people have been arrested," said the officer.

--IANS

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