May 19, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata guest house; two arrested

Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata guest house; two arrested

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) A young woman died under mysterious circumstances in a guest house in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata, the police said on Tuesday, adding that two persons have been arrested.

Initially, it was known that she died after falling from a mango tree. However, the family of the deceased alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police later recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

It is learnt that the deceased woman went to the guest house in Salt Lake in an app cab on Monday night with one of her friends and two young men. She died mysteriously there.

Her companions claimed that the woman had climbed a tree, on the premises of the guest house, late on Monday night, to pick mangoes. But she fell and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital and declared dead by the doctors.

As soon as the matter came to light, tension erupted in the area. On receiving the news, the police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

The Bidhannagar North Police Station is investigating the exact cause of the death of the young woman.

Two people, including a woman, have already been arrested. However, the family of the deceased is reluctant to accept the theory of death while picking mangoes from the tree.

The family has informed the Bidhannagar North Police Station that their daughter could not have climbed the tree. The family claimed that the woman was raped and thrown from the guest house.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation said that investigators are exploring all possible angles.

"A complaint has been lodged by the family of the deceased. The body has been sent for autopsy. Once the autopsy report comes, the cause of the death will be known and also whether any foul play was involved. Investigation is on. Two people have been arrested," said the officer.

--IANS

sch/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Want Rishabh Pant to become the best Test player that he has always been, says India team chief selector Ajit Agarkar after dropping wicketkeeper/batter from the India team squad for Afghanistan series. Photo credit: IANS

Want Pant to become the best Test player that he has always been, says Agarkar

PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Frostadottir discuss strengthening cooperation in clean energy, fisheries

PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Frostadottir discuss strengthening cooperation in clean energy, fisheries

India and Finland to work together in futuristic sectors, deepen linkages in climate change: PM Modi

India and Finland to work together in futuristic sectors, deepen linkages in climate change: PM Modi

From title contenders to early exit - what went wrong for Lucknow Super Giants this season?

IPL 2026: From title contenders to early exit - what went wrong for LSG this season?

Stray dogs case: Maneka Gandhi flags illegal NGOs, seeks one contract per organisation

Stray dogs case: Maneka Gandhi flags illegal NGOs, seeks one contract per organisation

PM Modi expected to visit New Zealand in July, Kiwi media reports (File image)

PM Modi expected to visit New Zealand in July, Kiwi media reports

Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun stun Popov brothers to make a strong start to campaign in Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo credit: BAI

Malaysia Masters: Hariharan-Arjun stun Popov brothers to make a strong start to campaign

Kangana Ranaut urges women to be independent: Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters

Kangana Ranaut urges women to be independent: Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters

Rajnath Singh arrives in Seoul as India and South Korea set to solidify defence ties, strategic partnership

Rajnath Singh arrives in Seoul as India and South Korea set to solidify defence ties, strategic partnership

Next AI chapter in India to be spoken in languages of its people: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Next AI chapter in India to be spoken in languages of its people: Arundhati Bhattacharya