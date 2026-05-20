Govt plans Rs 4,800 crore inland waterways push in northeast in next 5 years

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The government is planning to invest Rs 4,800 crore in projects across northeast over the next five years, including community jetties, cargo vessels, dredgers and cruise terminals, according to an official statement.

These initiatives are expected to strengthen last-mile connectivity, improve logistics efficiency and generate employment in riverine regions.

According to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Brahmaputra Board is being repositioned as a modern, technology-driven river basin organisation.

Plans include digital governance systems, data-driven project monitoring and the revitalisation of research institutions such as the North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI).

“PM Narendra Modi-led Union Government is scaling up efforts to transform the Brahmaputra into a multi-functional economic corridor,” said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“At the heart of this strategy is the recognition of the Brahmaputra not merely as a river, but as a critical national asset capable of driving connectivity and economic growth across the northeast,” said Sonowal.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has been working towards realising the true potential of Brahmaputra, declared as the National Waterway 2 (NW2), as it provides a vital inland transport corridor linking Assam, along with the other parts of northeast, to Kolkata and Haldia ports through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), reviving an environmentally sustainable, economic and efficient mode of transportation, the minister informed.

In Assam, projects worth around Rs 751 crore have already been completed, including key terminals at Pandu, Dhubri and Jogighopa, along with floating jetties and upgraded shore facilities.

Ongoing works exceeding Rs 1,100 crore include fairway development along the Brahmaputra, ship repair facilities, tourist jetties and the establishment of a Regional Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal also hailed the move by the Union Government to launch the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF) to strengthen sustainable water governance and reform initiatives across states.

“With the adoption of modern technologies such as GIS-based planning and digital monitoring, we are working towards transforming our waterways into efficient, green and future-ready transport corridors while preserving the ecological balance of the region, as envisioned by our dynamic PM Modi,” said Sonowal.

The inland water transport in India, and particularly in northeast, has witnessed rapid growth. Cargo movement on national waterways has increased from 18 million metric tonnes in 2014 to over 218 million metric tonnes in 2025-26, underscoring the sector’s expanding role in the logistics chain.

—IANS

na/