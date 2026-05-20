May 20, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Ridhi Dogra on embracing loneliness: You become dangerous

Ridhi Dogra on embracing loneliness: You become dangerous

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Ridhi Dogra has penned a profound note on solitude, emotional independence and went on to speak about finding comfort in being alone.

Ridhi shared a slew of pictures of herself from a cafe. In the images, the actress looked every inch stunning dressed in a maroon mul cotton saree.

She wrote: “They say when you're not afraid to eat in a cafe alone/watch a movie alone/be on your own you become dangerous.... Of course they'll say that. Coz you just slightly broke the matrix. You are one with yourself. One with the source....”

Ridhi added: “You are not here to please or live off their expectations.... You learn to love people without holding them. You love even while letting go .... That is not how majority operate, So They don't know what to do with you anyway....”

“Not because life spared you loneliness, But because you befriended it, Sat with it and turned it into your little love story… #musings.”

Ridhi stepped into acting with Jhoome Jiiya Re in 2007. She gained fame with her work in the show Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. The actress showcased her prowess in serials such as Savitri, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Woh Apna Sa.

She played a titular role in The Married Woman directed by Sahir Raza. The web series also features Monica Dogra in the lead role.

She made her film debut with “Lakadbaggha” an action thriller film directed by Victor Mukherjee. It stars Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman. The film follows Arjun Bakshi, an animal lover, who discovers an illegal animal trade cell in Kolkata. He turns into a vigilante to save the animals and chances upon a rare species of the Indian black-striped hyena.

The actress was last seen in the reality show “The 50”.

--IANS

dc/

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