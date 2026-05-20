Divyenndu Sharma says starting from scratch ‘came with a price’: I know many are waiting to enter Bollywood

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu Sharma opened up about his journey in Bollywood and said that starting from scratch comes with its own price, stating that it is the struggle what shapes an actor.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor spoke candidly about his career, gratitude, and the importance of constantly challenging himself with different roles.

“Woh jo aapne bola, woh scratch se na, woh scratch karna bahut zaruri hai. Uske peeche ek price hoti hai. Toh main wahan se start karna bahut zaruri tha.”

(What you said about starting from scratch… that scratch is very important. There is a price behind it. So, it was very important for me to start from there.)

Divyenndu further shared that he has always been mindful about choosing projects that allow him to explore different kinds of stories and characters.

“I have been very mindful of the fact ki main jitne projects karun, koshish usmein ye karun, main jitna different characters aur jitna different stories ka part ban sakun, woh better hai.”

(And yes, I have been very mindful of the fact that whichever projects I do, I try to be part of as many different characters and stories as possible)

Reflecting on his success without any industry backing, the actor said he feels both blessed and humbled.

“I feel very blessed. I feel very humbled ki jahan bhi aaj main pahucha hoon, without any backing or whatever, that I always wanted to be an actor. Today, I am a professional actor. People like my work. They give me love, respect my work.”

(I feel very blessed. I feel very humbled that wherever I have reached today, without any so-to-say backing or whatever, I always wanted to be an actor. Today, I am a professional actor. People like my work. They give me love and respect my work)

Divyenndu also acknowledged the countless aspiring actors still waiting for an opportunity in the industry.

“I remind myself of this each day when I go to the set, that I am living the dream.”

“And I understand, there are so many still waiting in the wings. I got fortunate to get this chance. So, I always keep this very close to my heart.”

He added, “Each day, I am very, very thankful to God, to energies, to artist gods up there, that I can actually go and express myself on screen there.”

Known for his memorable performances in projects like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, and especially ‘Mirzapur’, where he played the iconic role of Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu has carved a distinct identity for himself in the industry.

On the work front, the actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Peddi’ which also stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 4.

–IANS

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