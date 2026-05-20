Meta Platforms begins layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI restructuring

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Meta Platforms on Wednesday began laying off nearly 8,000 employees as part of a sweeping restructuring exercise aimed at accelerating its shift toward artificial intelligence (AI), according to multiple reports.

The Facebook-parent company started sending layoff notifications in phased waves, with the cuts and role transfers expected to affect around 10 per cent of its global workforce.

Reports claimed that an internal document highlighted Meta’s plan to move nearly 7,000 employees into new AI-focused roles as part of the restructuring exercise.

In a memo to employees, Meta’s HR chief Janelle Gale said many teams were being redesigned around AI-native principles to create flatter structures and smaller groups that can move faster with greater ownership.

“As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures,” Gale said.

North American employees were also reportedly asked to work from home on the day the layoffs took effect, a practice Meta has followed during previous job-cut announcements.

The restructuring comes as Meta significantly increases spending on AI infrastructure.

Moreover, the tech company has projected capital expenditure between $125 billion and $145 billion for 2026, largely focused on AI data centres, custom chips and model training.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees that the data collected was intended only to improve AI systems and not for surveillance purposes.

Earlier this month, several reports had indicated that Meta would begin laying off nearly 10 per cent of its global workforce from Wednesday, while simultaneously expanding its AI initiatives as part of a broader reorganisation aimed at streamlining operations.

--IANS

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