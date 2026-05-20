Boman Irani says he is ‘completely done’ with North India vs South India debate

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Boman Irani has voiced his thoughts on the forever ongoing North India versus South India debate in cinema, saying he is ‘completely done' with the divide and believes that ultimately ‘we are all Indians.’

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Boman passionately spoke about unity in Indian cinema and how language should never become a barrier in storytelling.

“I am now done with this North-South India debate to be honest. We all are Indians at the end of the day,” said Boman.

He added “Each region you go to, I mean a Delhiite will speak different from Hindi than I speak. It's just the cinema remains the same, the humanity remains the same, the people who love this country remain the same, Cinema grammar remains the same.”

He added, “It's a style. The language changes. Language changes every 200 kilometres. Am I saying that I am a foreigner to those 200 kilometres? I am not. Neither are they foreigners to us. Right?” Boman said.

The actor further explained how Indian cinema today has gone beyond regional boundaries, with films being celebrated across languages and cities.

Referring to his movie Peddi, Boman said, “Why are we doing these interviews here today? Because a film made in Hyderabad have a certain language. People who hail from there, they are coming to Mumbai to promote their film because it's part of this beautiful country. So, the only thing that we have to adapt to is the language and for me, I think I have figured out a way how to do that. Once you do that and you understand what is the soul of that line, then language becomes easy.”

Talking about performance and acting beyond language, Boman shared, “When acting we have to consider, ‘What is that you are saying? What is the subtext of that line? What does it actually mean? You can say it in Hindi, in English, in Marathi, but you have to deliver it to the people. But you have to think about it in your own language and say it.”

Known for his stellar performances in films like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘Don’, and ‘PK’, Boman Irani has always delivered superhits.

On the work front, the actor is all set to star in the upcoming film ‘Peddi’ which releases on June 4. The movie also stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyendu Sharma in important roles.

–IANS

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