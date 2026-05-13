'You have to acknowledge Nehra's influence on GT bowlers': Bangar

Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that head coach Ashish Nehra deserves far more credit for transforming the Gujarat Titans (GT) into one of the most formidable bowling units in IPL 2026, saying the head coach consistently gets the best out of his fast bowlers.

Bangar’s remarks came after the Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the points table with a massive 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. GT’s pace attack once again starred, with Kagiso Rabada returning figures of 3-28 and Jason Holder claiming 3-20 as SRH were bowled out for just 86 while chasing 168.

“I think you have to acknowledge the influence of Ashish Nehra on the bowlers that play under him. There have been multiple bowlers like Siraj, who did play under him at the start of his career in 2017-18. At that time, he wasn’t the Mohammed Siraj that he is today. But him enjoying this stint with GT, Kagiso Rabada as well,” Bangar told ESPNcricinfo.

Bangar also pointed to Rabada’s resurgence this season under Nehra’s guidance. The South African pacer has been one of the standout bowlers of IPL 2026 with 21 wickets so far and played a major role in dismantling Hyderabad’s top order alongside Mohammed Siraj.

“Not to forget his glory years in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but after that, he had a dip in form. Somehow, he gets the best out of them. Mohit is another example wherein he did a very, very good job under him. Mohammed Shami as well in 2023. Holder even this season,” he added.

Bangar further explained that Nehra’s philosophy revolves around maintaining disciplined Test-match lengths. “I think his emphasis is on just trying to bowl those Test-match lengths. And he always says that. When we used to work together on broadcast as well, he used to emphasise that quite often. So clearly an influence, which Ashish doesn’t get enough credit for, should be acknowledged. Because he does have that skill of getting the best out of his fast bowlers,” he said.

--IANS

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