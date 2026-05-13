May 13, 2026 2:47 PM हिंदी

Sudheer Babu tells fans: Your kindness and compassion made this birthday more meaningful and memorable for me!

Sudheer Babu tells fans: Your kindness and compassion made this birthday more meaningful and memorable for me! (Photo Credit: Sudheer Babu/Instagram)

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to all those who had greeted him on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the note of gratitude, Sudheer Babu said, "To all my dear family, friends, well-wishers, and beloved fans, My heart is filled with gratitude for the immense love and affection you all showered on me on my birthday. Every wish, every message, every call, and every effort made my day truly unforgettable."

The actor further went on to say, "A special thanks to those who travelled long distances just to meet me and celebrate with me. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express."

In particular, the actor made it a point to thank those fans who had organised food for children in orphanages, saying their compassion and kindness had made his birthday more meaningful.

He said, "To all my dear fans, who are no less than family, my heartfelt appreciation for organising food and taking care of the needs of orphan children on this special occasion. Your kindness and compassion made this birthday more meaningful and memorable for me. I am truly blessed to have such wonderful people in my life."

Sudheer concluded the note by thanking everybody for their love. He said, "Thank you all once again for your endless love, support, and blessings. With love, Sudheer Babu."

On the work front, Sudheer has a number of interesting projects including director Praveen Sattaru's eagerly awaited web series 'Gully', which features him in the lead along with JD Chakravarthy, Hansika Motwani and Shraddha Srinath.

Written by Sashi Sudigala, the eagerly awaited series has dialogues by Srikanth Vissa and Abhijeeth Poondla. Apart from the lead cast, the series will also feature actors Adarsh Balakrishna, Nandagopal, Chaitu Jonnalagadda and Prince in pivotal roles.

The makers of 'Gully' have described the series as a "modern-day-western, set on the mean streets of Old City, Hyderabad in which lives of criminals, police and cricket players clash on the eve of a high-stakes gully cricket match."

--IANS

mkr/

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