‘You are paid for not the number of words…’: Shastri recalls Benaud’s broadcasting career advice

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has credited some of cricket broadcasting’s most influential voices for shaping his television and radio career, recalling how a piece of advice from legendary commentator Richie Benaud became a guiding principle for his work behind the microphone.

In an interview with Sky Sports’ Ian Smith, Shastri looked back at his early broadcasting assignments in the 1990s, when he had the opportunity to work alongside established names in the game. He singled out Benaud’s emphasis on discipline and meaningful analysis as a lesson that helped him understand the distinction between radio and television commentary.

“In fact, like you (Ian Smith), I was very lucky to start off working with the best. I mean you were there very early. I remember 1996 you came to India with Glenn Turner at that time. So we started off from there. But before that, I had started in ’94. And straight away you were working with the big boys.

“You know, you had the Craigies, the Chappellis, you know, you had Richie. And I thought from Richie (Benaud) at that stage and Greggie, you learnt a lot. You know, Greggie on how to market the game, how to sell the game.

“Richie came, the discipline behind broadcasting. Ian Chappell came with a forthrightness that was unreal. Geoffrey had his own style of doing it. David Gower had his own style. So these were the guys early,” Shastri recalled.

Shastri also recounted an interaction with Benaud after completing a summer working for Test Match Special and the BBC during an England tour. Seeking feedback on his performance, he received advice that went beyond the technicalities of commentary and stressed the importance of adding value to what viewers or listeners were experiencing.

“And I remember on a tour of England when I finished. I’d worked the whole summer for Test Match Special and BBC. You know, Tony Lewis was there as well. And I asked Richie at the end of it, Richie, how do you think it went? He said, Ravi, you don’t have to worry. Just remember you are paid for not the number of words you speak but the content of your speech.

“If the picture doesn’t tell the story, if you can’t add to the picture, then shut up. That was enough for me to tell you that radio is different, where you paint a picture for the listener in the carrom-ball or in his living room. Television, the viewer is seeing. So add to the monitor, otherwise shut up,” he added.

The former India all-rounder also spoke about the passion required to sustain a career in cricket broadcasting, pointing out that remaining connected to the sport for decades demands more than simply having opportunities to work in the field.

“It’s amazing how life can take you in various places. And particularly the cricketing life. I mean it’s captured us. I mean obviously you love the game. I mean you know to stay involved because you would have had many, many opportunities to break away and do other things with your stature in India. But you stayed with the game.

“And I love it. I mean the only way we can hang in here if we are passionate about the game. If you’re not passionate about the game, you don’t love the game, you won’t be here this long with showing that kind of enthusiasm for every game day after day. You know, whether it’s with you, the way you commentated on that World Cup final, you know, a close finish, you were calling it at the end. Fabulous.

“And we’ve called many finals in the end, you know, right through our careers. And it’s a privilege, you know, when someone understands the game, understands the discipline of television, you know, and then to work that for that length of time. It’s fun,” Shastri stated.

--IANS

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