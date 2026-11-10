Trump backs Hegseth, claims wins in Iran, Venezuela

Washington, Nov 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump defended his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth against criticism and talk of impeachment, claiming military victories in Iran and Venezuela while acknowledging that concern over energy costs could hurt him politically.

At an impromptu White House press conference, Trump credited Hegseth with directing the operations and argued that he should not face action over campaigns the president described as successful.

“So I say this, Pete Hegseth won two wars, oh, let's impeach him.”

Trump described the Venezuela operation as lasting 48 minutes and claimed nobody had been killed. He also said the United States was gaining access to substantial oil supplies and making money from its involvement there.

Trump said he believed Hegseth had won the war, then described the campaign as still being won.

“And he certainly, I think he's won the war in Iran, but he's certainly winning the war.”

Trump said Iran wanted an agreement and claimed its navy and air force had been destroyed. He did not set out proposed terms for a deal or offer a timetable for negotiations.

He presented preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon as the central benefit of the campaign. But he acknowledged that voters’ concerns about energy prices could carry a political cost.

“Now, short term, probably bad for me because people want to have a little bit lower energy cost. We'll get it back down.”

Trump did not specify when prices would fall or explain what measures his administration would take to bring them down.

His defence of Hegseth relied heavily on comparisons with earlier US wars. He criticised the outcomes in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, arguing that those conflicts had caused heavy losses without securing worthwhile gains.

Trump also questioned why officials responsible for previous military failures had not faced similar demands for accountability. He referred to an official in the Biden administration who, he said, had disappeared without others knowing where he was.

When a reporter began a question referring to criticism from Massie, Trump interrupted with a personal attack. He then returned to his argument that the campaigns had made the world safer.

Trump cited military recruitment as another reason to support Hegseth. He claimed recruitment had moved from severe shortfalls before his return to office to record levels, with waiting lists for people seeking to join.

“He's done a very good job.”

Asked separately about Russian President Vladimir Putin and efforts to secure a ceasefire with Ukraine, Trump challenged the reporter’s premise. After learning the reporter represented MS Now, he criticised the network and declined to take the question.

--IANS

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