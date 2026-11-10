Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor pose with Saif Ali Khan at Diwali party

Mumbai, November 10 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan gave fans a glimpse of an intimate Kapoor family gathering on the occasion of Diwali.

Sharing a picture which featured many members of the family, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Soni added a Happy Diwali sticker.

Also seen in the frame were Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain, along with Soni Razdan. Soni shared the picture on her social media account with a colourful “Shubh Deepawali” graphic placed above the picture.

In another social media story, Soni shared a picture of her son-in-law and superstar Ranbir Kapoor with her husband Mahesh Bhatt. The picture carried the text, “Mere paas Ram hai” he said proudly, with Soni adding a heart emoticon while calling them her “Fave men”.

Talking about Alia and Kareena, the former has always spoken about being a huge Kareena Kapoor fan and has spoken about her admiration for Kareena's work over the years.

Her favourite Kareena character, as sajd by her, has also been Poo from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Alia had even recreated one of Poo's iconic scenes years later as the film completed 20 years.

The two actresses had even appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the episode, Alia had spoken warmly about Kareena's approach to her craft.

Their appearance on the chat show also highlighted their family relationship. Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor, who is Kareena's first cousin. The episode saw Karan Johar jokingly try to establish whether Kareena was Alia's “bhabhi” or “nanad”.

–IANS

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