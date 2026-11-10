Hegseth defends Iran war, brushes off impeachment

Washington, Nov 10 (IANS) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended the war in Iran as necessary despite questions about its electoral cost, brushed aside impeachment concerns, and urged Republicans to approve a major military funding package.

Speaking to reporters after remarks at the Naval War College on Monday (local time), Hegseth said he agreed with President Donald Trump's position that he would take military action again.

"This was a -- it doesn't have to be necessarily popular, but it can be necessary."

His comments came after a reporter cited a social media post in which the vice president reportedly said pollsters believed the Iran war was the main reason Republicans lost the midterm elections.

Hegseth declined to assign blame or say whether he had discussed the post with the Vice President.

"Well, I appreciate the Vice President very much, and I'm not going to get in the middle of a finger-pointing exercise."

He described the vice president as a substantive member of the team and said officials offered candid feedback. He then defended Trump’s decision to confront what he described as Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth claimed Tehran had been building a conventional missile shield to prevent outside powers from stopping its nuclear ambitions. He cited operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury as the administration's response.

Asked whether he had enough Republican support to defeat impeachment articles that week, Hegseth expressed confidence but gave no vote count.

"Oh, we're not worried about that."

Earlier, Hegseth characterised efforts to remove him as politically motivated. He argued that critics were challenging successful military operations and the achievements of US troops.

He credited the administration with securing greater contributions from European partners, building cooperation against cartels in Latin America and strengthening alliances in the Pacific.

Hegseth did not specify what conditions would formally end the war in Iran. He said Trump retained the advantage and could choose to halt operations while warning Tehran against moving nuclear material.

"Whatever he wants to do is his prerogative, and the War Department is prepared to give him the tools to execute on that."

Hegseth identified funding as his department’s most important priority over the next two months. He urged Republicans to unite behind a reconciliation bill that would deliver what he called a historic investment.

He listed intelligence technology, space, Iron Dome, munitions and shipbuilding among the priorities. He gave no funding total or legislative timetable.

Hegseth also said substantial changes to senior military colleges would follow an evaluation lasting almost 18 months. The reforms, he said, would place greater emphasis on warfighting, deterring conflict and winning wars when necessary.

--IANS

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