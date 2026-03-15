You all know where the 2036 Olympics is coming, so you should prepare for that too: ICC Chairman Shah

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Sunday dropped a hint over the country hosting the 2036 Olympics and added that India should prepare well for hosting the biggest event in the sporting world. Shah gave out this subtle hint at the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention in New Delhi on Sunday.

“You all know that when I was in BCCI, I prepared till 2028. Fortunately, I got a good result. But the team of BCCI is sitting here. You all should prepare for the Commonwealth Games of 2030. You all should prepare for the Brisbane Olympics of 2032, and you all know where the Olympics of 2036 is coming. You all should prepare for that too,” he said.

Shah, who moved from being the BCCI Secretary to heading ICC in 2024, used the occasion to reflect on a transformative period for Indian cricket from 2019 to 2026. “From 2019 to 2026, that time was very important for BCCI and India. Today, I congratulate everyone. We won two Under-19 Women's World Cup titles and two Under-19 Men's World Cups.

“We were runners-up twice in the WTC (World Test Championship). We were runners-up once in the Men’s ODI World Cup and won the women’s one too. We won the T20 World Cup twice, and we also won the Champions Trophy. That is why the time from 2019 to 2026 was a golden time for all of us, and you all played a big role in that.”

Shah also paid tribute to India's stupendous performance at the recently concluded T20 World Cup, while extending congratulations to other teams who had distinguished themselves in the tournament.

“The T20 World Cup has just ended. India had a great performance. For that, I congratulate the entire Indian team. Along with that, England and South Africa were unbeaten before the semifinals, and for that, I congratulate those two teams. Also, to the New Zealand team, in front of South Africa, they achieved victory and reached the final, and we congratulate the New Zealand team for the character they have shown.

He also reserved special praise for the associate nations putting in fantastic performances for significantly elevating the tournament's stature. “This World Cup 2026 was very important for the associate country. India had won the World Cup, but you all know that India had almost lost in the game against the USA. The Netherlands was about to beat Pakistan.

“Nepal gave a tough fight to England, and Zimbabwe didn't let Australia win. So, through this, I want to thank all the associates for lighting up the World Cup because of the performance you all showed. The stature of this World Cup has improved a lot, as you all know.

“This World Cup concurrent views and viewership - all the records were broken in that too. I don't want to say the numbers because you all notice every word of mine. When the numbers come, I will tell you all through my tweets and ICC's media release. This World Cup numbers in 2026 - all the records of old numbers were broken, and I have complete faith in that,” he elaborated.

He also reminded everyone that today was the 25th anniversary of the iconic 2001 Test won by India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. “You all know that today is March 15, and though I am a little late, I will remind you all of the March 11-15, 2001 Test in Kolkata, which we won by 276 runs. VVS Laxman scored 281 runs, and Rahul Dravid scored 180 runs - because of that, we won the Test match, which looked lost. That is why today is very important for us.”

Shah further credited the media's diligent coverage as a key pillar of Indian cricket's success, recalling how reporters stayed back in Barbados after the T20 World Cup final to capture the moment of triumph.

"I know that when Rohit Sharma made India's flag fly high in Barbados, you all knew that a cyclone was around the corner. You all could have left Barbados after the match, but you didn't let go of it to capture that moment. I remember that you all came back to India with me. So, thank you all very much for seeing that winning moment."

"You all take so much care in how many players, how many runs were scored, how many wickets were taken. Even by mistake or if there is a mistake, you all will catch it properly. That's why – the great performance of the team today, you all played a big role in that, and thank you very much for that."

On his own relationship with the media, Shah was candid, saying he had deliberately kept his distance from journalists to ensure impartiality. “I was in the BCCI since 2019, and after 2024, I have been in the ICC. I have not been able to talk much with any journalist as per my duty, but I have never favoured any journalist.

“All my views came through media links. Sometimes it happens that you become friends with an office bearer or a player, and you get news. But I know that everyone should get news together, and that is why I have never leaked any news in my life on behalf of BCCI and ICC.

"With all the ICC and BCCI members here, I was looking at the list of sponsors, and I felt I should learn how to get sponsors from you. There are so many lists. I think the whole board is full. There are many more that I have not been able to see, but this is a very good art. So, thank you all very much for being here."

--IANS

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