One peacekeeper killed, two injured in Lebanon: UN

Beirut, June 4 (IANS) A United Nations (UN) peacekeeper died on Thursday after mortar shells struck his position near Marjayoun, southeastern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) revealed.

According to the UNIFIL, two other peacekeepers, who also sustained injuries, are being treated at a medical facility.

“Soon after the incident that happened late last night, the critically injured peacekeeper was flown to a hospital in Beirut, where he succumbed to his wounds,” UNIFIL noted.

“UNIFIL has launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” it added.

The UN force called on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger.

“Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes,” it highlighted.

UNFIL also called on relevant national authorities to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure criminal accountability.

According to Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, the deceased person is a Serbian soldier, and the two injured are from Spain and El Salvador, respectively.

"I express my deepest condolences to the UNIFIL troops in Lebanon and to the government of Serbia. My thoughts are also with the two injured UN peacekeepers from Spain and El Salvador,” Tajani wrote on X.

“UNIFIL personnel work with professionalism and dedication to maintain peace and provide assistance to local communities in a territory that has been deeply affected by conflict. Their safety and security must always be guaranteed. We condemn all forms of violence and call on all parties to ensure the protection of United Nations personnel and facilities," he added.

–IANS

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