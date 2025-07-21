Yorkshire pick Imam-ul-Haq as replacement for Giakwad; Caleb Jewell re-signs with Derbyshire

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has joined Yorkshire as an overseas signing for the remainder of the English domestic season. The 28-year-old, who has scored three Test centuries and nine in ODIs, will be available immediately and is set to feature in Yorkshire’s upcoming County Championship match against Surrey at Scarborough.

Imam replaces Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who withdrew from his planned stint due to personal reasons.

Imam is no stranger to English conditions, having previously played for Somerset in 2022. Earlier this year, he helped Pakistan Television clinch the President’s Cup, Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament. Yorkshire hope his experience and form will boost their red-ball and 50-over campaigns through the end of the season.

“We're delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately,” said Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket. “Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn't join up with the squad, in Imam, we have an exceptional player of proven international quality.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country, which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures. We are grateful for the speed at which he has arrived in the country, and everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Derbyshire have confirmed that Australian batter Caleb Jewell will return to the club in 2026 after signing a new deal. Jewell has been one of the standout players in Division Two this season, scoring 821 runs at an average of 54.73, including a career-best 232 against Kent.

“Caleb has performed brilliantly in the first half of the season, despite adapting to new conditions, and we were keen to get a deal done quickly,” said Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire’s head of cricket. “He brings real grit and determination to our ranks, the exact qualities you want from an overseas signing.”

Jewell added: “I've loved my time with Derbyshire so far, and I'm really happy to have signed for next season already. There's a great bunch of players at this club; they've all made me feel so welcome, and that's been reflected on the field. Hopefully, we can have a strong 50-over competition and then focus our efforts on staying in the hunt for promotion.”

