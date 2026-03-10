Jess Jonassen steps down as Queensland and Brisbane Heat captain

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen has stepped down from her leadership roles with Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat Women, bringing to an end a five-year stint as captain across domestic competitions.

Jonassen, who informed Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson of her decision last month, is set to reach another milestone this week when she plays her 100th match in the Women's National Cricket League on Saturday at Allan Border Field.

The experienced spinner had led both sides since taking over from Kirby Short in 2020, captaining Brisbane in 81 matches in the Women's Big Bash League and Queensland in 30 WNCL fixtures.

Jonassen recently returned to competitive action against New South Wales Breakers after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended her WBBL campaign in December. During her absence, wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne stepped in as stand-in captain and will continue to lead the Fire for the remainder of the WNCL season, while Jonassen focuses solely on her playing responsibilities.

Explaining her decision, Jonassen said the choice followed a period of reflection in recent weeks.

“I did have every intention of wanting to lead again this season, but the NSW trip helped open my eyes to a number of things and has helped me come to this decision. I am very grateful for the past five years and to those who showed faith in me being the person to help lead these teams forward,” she was quoted as saying by Queensland Cricket.

“When I sat down and thought hard about what was best for the future, I realised I could no longer give my all in the role. I know this is the best decision for both me and the team. I’m very much looking forward to finishing my career as a senior player who leads from within and will support whoever gets the opportunity to lead these teams next. We have some impressive leaders in our group, and I will give them whatever assistance they need,” she added.

The veteran all-rounder also expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and administrators who supported her during her captaincy.

“A huge thank you to the coaches Mark Sorell and Jeff Thomas and all their support staff for the past few seasons. And similarly, our CEO Terry Svenson and the Board and Staff of Queensland Cricket for backing me and supporting the team throughout. My wife Sarah and my family helped me arrive at this decision when I was wrestling with what I wanted to do, and their love and support means I know I have made the right call.

“Looking back, as a kid, I never thought I’d ever call myself a captain of Queensland but it’s something I’m proud of and I hope I’ve made a difference somewhere in my time,’’ Jonassen said.

Meanwhile, the Fire are preparing for a crucial pair of WNCL fixtures against Victoria Women at Allan Border Field on Thursday and Saturday. The results could determine whether Queensland secure a place in the final against the New South Wales Breakers in Sydney later this month.

--IANS

vi/bc