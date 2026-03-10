March 10, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor gives a peep into his ‘hansta hua carvan zindagi ka’ from family holiday

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor gave fans a heartwarming glimpse of his “hansta hua carvan zindagi ka” as he shared moments from a family holiday featuring his mother Neelima Azeem, wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter.

The actor took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of cheerful snapshots capturing laughter, bonding and relaxed vacation vibes. The pictures also featured Shahid enjoying the seaside with his mother.

In one image, the actor is seen soaking in the waves, while another captures him enjoying a bike ride with his brother Ishaan. A separate picture offers a glimpse of a romantic moment he shared with his wife Mira during the getaway.

Shahid chose not to add a caption and instead used the song “Yeh hansta hua carvan zindagi ka” from the 1957 film “Ek Jhalak,” which starred Pradeep Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Anita Guha in the lead roles, as the background score.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen on screen in O' Romeo directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. It stars an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in the leads, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

The film is set amidst post-independence Mumbai's transformation, the underworld emerges, unveiling a bygone criminal landscape that threads through the shadowy streets of India's vibrant metropolis.

The actor has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in his kitty. On February 20, the actor during an Ask Me Anything session with fans revealed his plans post-wrapping up his work commitments.

The actor had mentioned that he would like to go on a holiday to unwind.

During the “Ask me anything” session on Instagram, a fan asked Shahid, “What’s after Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2?” The actor replied with a brief message on his story: “Holiday !!!”.

--IANS

dc/

Munmun Dutta calls out 'disgusting' acts of Indians at tourist spots: Such acts attract racism abroad

Lisa Ray says midlife is not a crisis but 'the most important act of a woman's life'

Equity, debt funds drive Rs 94,530 crore inflow into MFs in Feb; AUM at Rs 82 lakh crore

Indian Wells Open: Alcaraz rallies past Frenchman Rinderknech; Medvedev through to Rd-4

R J Balaji trashes rumours that Suriya's 'Karuppu' is to release on April 10; promises update on release shortly

Employers' hiring outlook jumps to record 68 pc for April-June in India: Report

When Govinda said 'men are weak without women' citing Lord Shiva's example

BCCI announces massive Rs 131 crore cash reward for T20 World Cup-winning Team India

Chiranjeevi pens adorable birthday post for daughter Sushmita

Akshay Kumar reflects on how life changes for men after marriage

