Shahid Kapoor gives a peep into his ‘hansta hua carvan zindagi ka’ from family holiday

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor gave fans a heartwarming glimpse of his “hansta hua carvan zindagi ka” as he shared moments from a family holiday featuring his mother Neelima Azeem, wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter.

The actor took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of cheerful snapshots capturing laughter, bonding and relaxed vacation vibes. The pictures also featured Shahid enjoying the seaside with his mother.

In one image, the actor is seen soaking in the waves, while another captures him enjoying a bike ride with his brother Ishaan. A separate picture offers a glimpse of a romantic moment he shared with his wife Mira during the getaway.

Shahid chose not to add a caption and instead used the song “Yeh hansta hua carvan zindagi ka” from the 1957 film “Ek Jhalak,” which starred Pradeep Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Anita Guha in the lead roles, as the background score.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen on screen in O' Romeo directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. It stars an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in the leads, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

The film is set amidst post-independence Mumbai's transformation, the underworld emerges, unveiling a bygone criminal landscape that threads through the shadowy streets of India's vibrant metropolis.

The actor has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in his kitty. On February 20, the actor during an Ask Me Anything session with fans revealed his plans post-wrapping up his work commitments.

The actor had mentioned that he would like to go on a holiday to unwind.

During the “Ask me anything” session on Instagram, a fan asked Shahid, “What’s after Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2?” The actor replied with a brief message on his story: “Holiday !!!”.

--IANS

dc/