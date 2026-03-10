Two men linked to Pakistan’s ISI killed by Baloch armed group in Balochistan

Quetta, March 10 (IANS) At least two men allegedly linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency were killed, while another was detained after a Baloch armed group set up a checkpoint on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the fighters blocked the road and inspected passing vehicles at the checkpoint during the operation on Monday at Karkh tehsil in Khuzdar.

Two men associated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were shot dead while trying to flee, and another individual was detained. Pakistani forces later reportedly advanced towards the area, resulting in heavy clashes.

Reports suggest that no group has yet claimed responsibility for the operation.

The incident came days after the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) entered Karkh town on March 4 and destroyed police stations along with government property.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) convoy vehicle was attacked with explosive material in the Tejaban area of Kech district of the province, The Balochistan Post reported, citing official sources.

The explosion damaged the vehicle and injured two personnel, who were later taken to a nearby medical facility.

Additionally, in Kech, armed men reportedly launched simultaneous attacks on two Pakistani military checkposts in the Aapsi Kahn and Shepchar regions, seizing weapons and other equipment before setting the checkpoints on fire.

As Baloch armed groups intensify their operations in Balochistan, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) said it launched two attacks targeting Pakistani forces in the provincial capital, Quetta, and the Naseerabad district on March 8 and 9.

In a statement, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said the group hurled a hand grenade at a police patrol in Quetta.

Later, they attacked a forces checkpoint in the Mir Hassan area of Naseerabad using small arms and grenade-launcher fire, killing two Pakistani security personnel and injuring another.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for two attacks on a Pakistani military camp and security forces checkpoint in Kech on March 7 and 8, resulting in heavy casualties and infrastructural damage.

In a media statement, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said fighters fired several grenade launchers at the joint Frontier Corps and Airport Security Force checkpoint at the main gate of Turbat airport on March 8.

“As a result of this attack, enemy personnel at the checkpoint suffered heavy casualties and material losses,” he said, adding that BLF fighters carried out another attack on a Pakistani military camp in the Hironk area on March 7 with heavy and automatic weapons.

Both groups described the attacks against Pakistani forces as part of an ongoing armed struggle against “occupying forces” in Balochistan.

--IANS

scor/rs