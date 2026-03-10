SkyBlue Cinematix Secures Exclusive India & Global Brand Integration Rights for S. S. Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus ‘Varanasi’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) In a landmark development poised to redefine branded storytelling in global cinema, SkyBlue Cinematix has secured the exclusive worldwide brand integration rights for Varanasi, the highly anticipated cinematic epic helmed by visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli.

This first-of-its-kind strategic partnership marks a defining moment in the evolution of brand participation within large-format global filmmaking.

The Visionary Behind the Lens S. S. Rajamouli has consistently reshaped the global perception of Indian cinema, crafting films that transcend geography, language, and genre. Celebrated for orchestrating spectacle with emotional depth, Rajamouli’s works are not merely films, they are cultural phenomena.

With Varanasi, he embarks on what industry observers are already calling his most ambitious undertaking yet — a cinematic movement designed for global audiences at an unprecedented technical and narrative scale.

Varanasi: A Global Cinematic Spectacle

Varanasi is a high-octane, globetrotting action-adventure that bridges ancient legend and contemporary storytelling.

Positioned as India’s most ambitious and expensive cinematic production to date, the film will make history as the first Indian production shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format, setting new technical benchmarks for immersive storytelling.

The film features an extraordinary international ensemble cast, including:

Mahesh Babu in a transformative lead performance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, global icon and cross-continental star

Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the industry’s most formidable talents

The production is further elevated by an original score from Academy Award-winning composer M. M. Keeravani.

Varanasi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027 across more than 120 countries, positioning it as one of the most far-reaching Indian films ever produced.

A Landmark Integration Partnership

Under this historic mandate, SkyBlue Cinematix becomes the sole global architect of brand narratives within the cinematic universe of Varanasi.

Moving decisively beyond traditional product placement, the company will curate what it defines as “Authentic Narrative Weaves” — deeply embedded brand integrations designed to harmonize with the film’s mythology-rooted storytelling.

These integrations will span eras and geographies — from ancient civilizations to modern global landscapes — ensuring that partner brands become an organic extension of the narrative fabric, rather than external insertions.

“Varanasi is mounted on an enormous scale, both creatively and technically. Every collaboration helps the film reach wider audiences meaningfully. I hope our partnership with SkyBlue Cinematix integrates global brands organically and respectfully into its rooted world,” said S. S. Rajamouli.

Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Group Chairman of SkyBlue Group, commented:

“To be entrusted by S. S. Rajamouli with the global brand integration mandate for Varanasi is both an honor and a responsibility. This film is not merely a production — it is a global cinematic movement. We are proud to serve as the strategic engine powering its worldwide brand partnerships.”