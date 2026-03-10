Akshay Kumar reflects on how life changes for men after marriage

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen opening up about the transformative power of marriage during a candid conversation with the guests on the show Wheel of Fortune.

In an upcoming episode of the quiz reality show, Akshay Kumar will be seen reflecting on how a partner can positively transform everyday life, bringing better habits, routines, and even good fortune into the home.

Summing up the essence of married life with a heartfelt yet humorous observation, Akshay says, “Lekin kamaal hai yaar, biwi ghar par aati hai, sab kuch badal jaata hai. Aadmi jo istemaal karta tha aur kya istemaal karne lag jaata hai. Kya khata tha, phir ek settlement aa jaati hai.”

(But it’s amazing, yaar. When a wife comes into the house, everything changes. The things a man used to use change, and the things he starts using change too. What he used to eat changes as well, a kind of settlement comes into life."

He added, “Ghar mein apne aap achha khana banna shuru ho jaata hai. Biwi ke aane se… wakai mai jab kehte hai ki Lakshmi aati hai gharme, wo sahi kehte ki hai ki jab biwi aati hai tab Lakshmi aati hai.”

(Good food automatically starts being cooked at home. When a wife comes… people truly say that Goddess Lakshmi enters the house, and they are right. When a wife comes into the home, Lakshmi comes with her)

The conversation sparks when influencer Viraj Ghelani who recently got married, opens up about the unexpected lifestyle and grooming changes that came with married life.

Akshay asks Viraj about his routine. Sharing his experience, Viraj adds, “I have a separate soap for my forehead, a separate shampoo for my hair, a separate soap for my elbows, and a separate soap for my knees.” Surprised, Akshay quips, “Why is that? I also don’t have such richness.”

Viraj further shares how the new routines can be overwhelming, adding, “I have married such a girl; she knows everything. Today you have to use sunscreen SPF. I applied sunscreen before going to sleep. When I was about to go to sleep, she told me to wash my feet and go to sleep. I said I have been sleeping like this since childhood."

"First, she made me wash my feet and then told me to apply niacinamide, salicylic acid, and all these are expensive things.” Reacting in disbelief, Akshay laughs and says, “Bhagwan kasam humko to yeh pata hi nahi hai abhi tak.”

Bringing music influencer Yashraj Mukhate into the conversation, Akshay playfully asks him about his grooming habits as well, keeping the banter going on stage.

Talking about Akshay Kumar the actor got married to former actress and author and interior designer Twinkle Khanna in January 2000, after dating for a few months.

The couple in the 26 years of marriage is blessed with a son Aarav and a daughter Nitara.

–IANS

rd/