Yogi govt clears promotion backlog in consolidation department

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has cleared the long-pending promotion backlog in the state’s consolidation (of land holding) department – also known as Chakbandi Vibhag, benefiting 1,544 employees and officers over the past eight years.

The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen the land consolidation system and ensure time-bound completion of pending cases across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Directorate of Consolidation, a total of 1,544 promotions were cleared between 2017 and 2025, compared to just 67 promotions in 2017. These include 1,025 consolidation accountants (Lakhpal), 344 consolidation workers, 97 assistant consolidation officers, 64 consolidation officers, 11 settlement officers, two deputy directors and one joint director of consolidation.

The promotions have accelerated career progression for staff from the grassroots level of accountant up to senior ranks.

Alongside human resource reforms, the government has focused on reducing the backlog of villages where consolidation has been pending for long periods.

In 2017, there were 1,166 villages where the process had been pending for more than 10 years. By 2025, this number had come down to 586—a reduction of 580 villages.

Villages in the “less than 5 years” category declined from 2,468 to 1,132, while those in the “5 to 10 years” category fell from 861 to 680.

The Directorate has prepared a time-bound strategy to complete consolidation in the remaining long-pending villages. Officials said completing the process in these areas remains a key priority to resolve land-related disputes and provide clarity in ownership records.

The administrative reforms are aimed at improving efficiency in the consolidation department, which plays a crucial role in settling land records and reducing litigation.

By addressing both the human resource gaps and the procedural backlog, the government seeks to make the consolidation system more responsive and effective.

Officials noted that the significant increase in promotions has boosted morale among employees and strengthened the departmental structure.

The focus on long-pending villages is expected to further improve the delivery of land-related services and reduce the burden of unresolved cases on the administration and the public.

--IANS

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