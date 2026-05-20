Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals he made beats for ‘Payal’ in 2007, used in 2024

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Wednesday revealed that he made the beats for his song “Payal” featuring Nora Fatehi in 2007 and then used them in 2024.

Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, shared a video of an aged person grooving to the number and said that his beats make generations move.

“My beats makes generations move... M genius… Made this beat in 2007 at Rohini my guruji's flat In finally used in 2024 (sic),” wrote the 43-years-old wrote in the caption.

The hip-hop musical artist was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011.

The album's track "Gabru", featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

The Delhi-born musician’s collaborations with prominent artists, such as Diljit Dosanjh on “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position.

The 42-year-old rapper sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube, with two of his videos, "Brown Rang" and "High Heels," ranking among the top-trending videos that year. Following the success of "Brown Rang", Singh released "Angreji Beat" in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Rap God", and "Jatt Mehkma". In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.

On May 4, the musician, known for numbers such as “Angrezi Beat”, “Desi Kalakaar and “Love Dose”, revealed that he is spending a few days on a yacht and will be balancing fishing sessions with beat production.

He shared a glimpse of himself on Instagram on a luxurious white yacht and is seen holding on to a fishing rod and wrote as the caption: “Music sessions on yacht for few days now !! Fishing n Beatproducing #yoyohoneysingh.”

--IANS

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