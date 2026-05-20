KKR have a real shot at the playoffs; must not take MI lightly: Kumble

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders do have a ‘real shot’ of making it to the IPL 2026 playoffs but cautioned that they must not commit the mistake of taking five-time champions Mumbai Indians lightly in their upcoming clash to be played at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening.

KKR’s second half resurgence has been driven by good bowling performances, as well as Rinku Singh and Finn Allen playing blistering knocks. "KKR have been brilliant in their last few games. The momentum is firmly with them. Varun Chakaravarthy, who had a poor start to the season, is suddenly back in rhythm. Finn Allen is batting superbly.

“It's been a remarkable turnaround, and Rinku Singh has played a key role in it. When KKR were struggling, it was Rinku's innings that changed their fortunes. With Sunil Narine and others also firing, there are plenty of positives for KKR right now.

“But the big challenge is Mumbai Indians. MI have nothing to lose. They will go all out to finish the season on a high. KKR have a real shot at the playoffs, so they must not make the mistake of taking MI lightly," said Kumble on Star Sports.

On how KKR might plan to counter veteran opener Rohit Sharma, Kumble said in-form off-spin bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine holds the key in outclassing him. "I wouldn't be surprised if Sunil Narine is brought into the attack early, especially if Rohit Sharma is still batting inside the powerplay.

“Rohit has looked in good touch this season. Even though he didn't score much in the last game at Dharamshala, he has batted with purpose and conviction in most of his other innings. He looks like the old Rohit. And he has a special connection with Eden Gardens. KKR will want to dismiss him early; otherwise, the game could quickly swing in Mumbai's favour."

--IANS

nr/