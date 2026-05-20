Geetanjali Kulkarni sheds light on changing arc of her character in ‘Gullak 5’

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Kulkarni, has shared that although her character in ‘Gullak’ is the emotional anchor of the Mishra family, in the upcoming season of the show, the audiences will see her adapting to a rapidly changing world.

The upcoming season of the show is set to bring back the warmth, chaos, humour, and heart that audiences have cherished over the years. This season, Mishra Nivas isn’t just getting an upgrade… it’s getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly (and sometimes reluctantly) trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless.

Talking about the show, Geetanjali Kulkarni, “Shanti has always been the emotional anchor of the Mishra family, but this season audiences will see a slightly different side to her, one that’s adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way. What I love most about Gullak is how honestly it captures everyday life, and I think that’s why people see themselves in these characters year after year”.

Annu (played by Anant Joshi) is battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt. Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. And Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of “Bittu Ki Mummy”, in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen.

Talking about the new season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF shared, “With every season, ‘Gullak’ has only grown closer to audiences because the Mishras feel like a family we all know. Season 5 reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots”.

Produced by The Viral Fever, the show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah and Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.

‘Gullak 5’ is set to stream from June 5, 2026 on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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