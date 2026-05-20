'He has four or five levels to unlock': Rayudu on Jurel’s batting potential

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes Dhruv Jurel possesses extraordinary potential but still has 'four or five levels to unlock' in his batting after the wicketkeeper-batter's unbeaten knock helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026.

Chasing a daunting 221-run target at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR completed the chase with five balls to spare. While teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines with a breathtaking 93 off just 38 balls, Jurel’s unbeaten 53 under pressure earned widespread praise for the calmness, game awareness, and composure he showed during the chase.

Rayudu said Jurel already has the qualities of a complete batter and could become an even more dangerous T20 player if he improves his ball-striking ability further.

“I think he has at least four or five levels to unlock in his batting. He is one guy I feel who has extraordinary potential. He is so clean, so neat. He has such a good technique. He just needs to free up his bat swing a little bit. I’m sure he will work with coaches during the off-season or whenever he gets time and become a much better ball striker than he is right now,” Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo.

He also highlighted Jurel’s comfort against pace and spin, along with his awareness between the wickets, saying the RR batter already looks like a complete package.

“His temperament is top-class. His play against pace, he is so comfortable. There are so many good things, he steps out, he plays the spin well, reads the length well, he runs well between the wickets. I think he is a complete package that just needs to be properly unlocked and probably trained,” he added.

Jurel has scored 420 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2026. He has also scored five half-centuries so far at a strike rate of 150.

--IANS

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