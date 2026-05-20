Viineet Kumar Siingh’s travel diaries are all about local flavours: Valuable as an actor

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh traveled across Gwalior, Datia, and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as part of his ongoing work commitments.

He has also been making time from his packed schedules and long shooting hours to share glimpses from his travel diaries on social media, which seem filled with local flavours, spiritual visits, and calm moments in between shoots.

Along with appetizing snippets of the local delicacies he has been enjoying, Viineet has also uploaded a couple of precious moments from his spiritual visits during his travels.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor offered prayers at the Khatu Shyam Ji Temple, Salasar Balaji Temple, and Karni Mata Mandir in Bikaner during his time in Rajasthan.

When he was in Gwalior and Datia, Viineet sought blessings at the Pitambara Peeth in Datia. Not just that, he even visited the iconic Taj Mahal.

Talking about his love for traveling, Viineet shared, “Whenever I shoot outdoors, I make it a point to truly experience the city beyond the set. I love meeting local people, listening to their stories, understanding their way of life, and exploring the culture of the place. Also, I try to visit the famous places near the city."

"I never miss trying local food, from famous eatery corners in the city. I tried authentic meals at local dhabas in Gwalior too. Whenever I get time off, I explore nearby places, meet people, and create memories that stay with me", he went on to add.

Sharing all the religious places he happened to visit recently, the 'Mukkabaaz' actor added, "I also visit temples and spiritual places wherever I travel. During shoots in Rajasthan, Bikaner, and Datia, I visited sacred places like Khatu Shyam Ji, Salasar Balaji, Karni Mata Temple, and Pitambara Peeth for blessings."

Viineet pointed out that all these experiences help him connect deeply with people and places, becoming valuable for him both as an actor and as a human being.

"Life is a journey," he went on to conclude.

--IANS

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