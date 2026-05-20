IPL 2026: Can see Sooryavanshi breaking Gayle’s record and making history, says Kumble

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes Rajasthan Royals’ opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on the cusp of making history in IPL 2026, saying the teenager can break Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes hit by a batter in a single season of the competition.

Sooryavanshi’s scintillating 93 off 38 balls helped RR keep their knockout hopes alive in IPL 2026 with a commanding seven‑wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batter was at his brutal best by hammering 10 towering sixes in a breathtaking assault that powered RR to chase down 221 and sign off from their home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on a high. In the process, he became the first Indian batter in IPL history to hit 50 sixes in a single season.

"Very few batters can hit sixes over cover with such ease. But Vaibhav Suryavanshi did it multiple times against Digvesh Rathi. I am glad people still have words to describe such talent. I am running out of my own vocabulary. This kid is very special. What stands out even more is his mindset.

“Every time he speaks, he sounds mature beyond his years. That is crucial at this age, especially with all the attention and praise coming his way. He understands that this is just the start. He said it himself after the match: 'This is the start of my journey. If my journey is long enough, I will create a few of these records.'

“He has already hit 53 sixes this IPL season. Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a season with 59. RR have one more league game and then the playoffs. If they win, he will get more chances. I can see Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaking Gayle's record and making history," said Kumble on Star Sports.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel continued his good run by smashing an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls and Kumble had rich words of praise for him. "Dhruv Jurel brings much-needed stability to Rajasthan's batting order. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi attacking from ball one at the top, they can play freely knowing Jurel is there to hold the innings together if early wickets fall.

“His strike rate may have dropped this season compared to previous years when he batted as a finisher. But now that he is batting in the top order, his consistency has improved. His fifty against LSG was his fifth half-century of the season. In 13 games, that is a solid return. Yes, he has had some ups and downs, but five fifties from your number three batter is something any team would take."

Before Sooryavanshi and Jurel, stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal was the aggressor in a 75‑run opening stand, including smashing a hat‑trick of boundaries off Akash Singh in a 23‑run over before launching into Mohsin Khan for smashing a six and three fours. Jaiswal’s early counterattack ensured RR had the perfect platform for Sooryavanshi and Jurel to unleash carnage on LSG bowlers.

"In a chase of 220, winning the powerplay is crucial. RR needed a flying start, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi began a little cautiously. That is when Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up. He took on the bowlers and scored 43 quick runs. That aggressive knock gave RR the momentum they needed early on.

“Once Vaibhav got his eye in, the game changed. He started finding the gaps and clearing the boundaries with ease. But he needed time to settle. Jaiswal's intent at the other end provided that time. It allowed Vaibhav to play himself in without worrying about the run rate. And once he was set, he tore the bowling attack apart.

“That is the beauty of having two players at the top who understand each other’s game well. One takes the early risks, the other builds the innings. Together, they made a steep chase look much easier than it actually was," concluded Kumble.

--IANS

nr/bc