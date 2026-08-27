Yastika to lead India ‘A’ in one-day and multi-day games against Australia ‘A’, Anushka named T20 skipper

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and batting all-rounder Anushka Sharma have been named captains of the India ‘A’ squads for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia ‘A’, the BCCI said on Thursday.

Anushka will lead India ‘A’ in the T20 games, with seam-bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare acting as her deputy. Yastika will come to take charge of both the 50-over squad and the red-ball sides, with Anushka serving as vice-captain in those two formats.

The women’s selection committee have made notable structural adjustments across formats when compared to the India ‘A’ squads that toured England in July and won the 50-over series.

In the T20 setup, top-order batter Tejal Hasabnis, fast bowler Sayali Satghare, wicketkeeper Shipra Giri, and Sujata Dey have earned call-ups. They replace G Kamalini, Purvaja Verlekar, Saima Thakor, and Deeya Yadav from the unit that played in England.

For the 50-over matches, Yastika, the first batter to hit a century in a women’s Test match at Lord’s, steps in to captain the side. The one-day roster features new additions in left-arm wrist-spinner Amandeep Kaur and pacer Akshita Bhagat, alongside Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma, who missed out on the previous 50-over leg in England.

They come into the 50-over team in place of Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, G Kamalini, Tanuja Kanwer, and Saima Thakor. The squad for the multi-day fixture in Dharamshala sees the inclusion of Test batter Shubha Satheesh, all-rounder Sushree Dibyadarshini, left-arm spinner Shuchi Upadhyay, and wicketkeeper Mamata Madiwala.

The series will commence with three T20 matches in New Chandigarh on September 12, 15, and 17, respectively. The action then shifts to the PCA Stadium in Mohali for three 50-over fixtures scheduled for September 20, 23, and 25, respectively. The tour will conclude with the four-day match in Dharamshala, to be played from September 29 to October 2.

India A T20 games squad: Anushka Sharma (captain), Sayali Satghare (vc), Vrinda Dinesh, Sujata Dey, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Shipra Giri (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Minnu Mani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, and Simran Dil Bahadur

India A One-Day games squad: Yastika Bhatia (captain & wk). Anushka Sharma (vc), Vrinda Dinesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani, Amandeep Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, and Akshita Bhagat

India A Multi-Day game squad: Yastika Bhatia (captain & wk), Anushka Sharma (vc), Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Mamata Madiwala (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, and Akshita Bhagat

--IANS

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