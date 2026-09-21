SRK seeks blessing from Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘King’, sought blessings from Lord Ganpati at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

On Monday, SRK was seen arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

While the actor was dressed in blue ethnic wear, his wife opted for a yellow coloured traditional wear, and Suhana donned a green coloured outfit. SRK and Gauri’s sons Aryan and AbRam weren’t seen with the family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘King’ which practically stars the entire industry. Earlier, the megastar had confirmed the release date of the film as December 24 during his signature #AskSRK session on social media.

A user asked him, “Trailer he dikha do abhi”. SRK wrote, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro”.

‘King’ also Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, and is set to release on December 24, 2026.

Elsewhere during the session, the actor also gave a peek into his Ganpati celebrations, as he shared, “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time”.

He also shared what in his daily routine gives him the “Kingly feelings”. One user asked the actor, “Be honest, what’s the most KING-like thing you do in real life? #AskSRK @iamsrk”.

Responding to the same, SRK shared, “Have three cups of coffee in bed before anybody can speak with me even if I am late for work!! Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no Kingly feelings left”.

--IANS

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