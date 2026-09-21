India, Uganda reaffirm mutual appreciation for bilateral partnership

Kampala, Sep 21 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Uganda, Upendra Singh Rawat, on Monday called on Ugandan President Museveni, reaffirming mutual appreciation for bilateral partnership, the High Commission of India in Uganda said.

“High Commissioner Upendra Singh Rawat paid a farewell courtesy call to HE President Museveni of Uganda, reaffirming mutual appreciation for the India-Uganda bilateral partnership. Recent milestones include Vice President Jessica Alupo's BRICS Summit participation and the National Forensic Sciences University's Jinja Campus convocation,” the High Commission stated on X.

On September 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South.

“They emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in key priority areas through technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation, and private-sector collaboration between the two countries. They also underlined that the development partnership between India and Uganda is a source of strength for both countries. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support to Uganda’s ‘Vision 2040’ for a transformed and prosperous Uganda. They also emphasised that close people-to-people ties continue to provide solidity to the partnership,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“The two leaders called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. Prime Minister thanked the Vice President for her participation in the Summit,” it added.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Uganda in 2018, calling it ‘memorable ’, and noted that the Kampala Principles continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa.

“Delighted to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Recalled my memorable visit to Uganda in 2018 and the Kampala Principles that continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building. India and Uganda will keep working closely to advance bilateral ties and ensure a stronger voice for the Global South,” PM Modi stated on X.

–IANS

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