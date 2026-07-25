Goal is to pick wickets and win games for India just like Bumrah: Yash Thakur

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India fast bowler Yash Thakur has revealed that mastering death bowling has been the defining objective of his career, while describing premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the benchmark he hopes to emulate across all formats of the game.

Thakur said he made a conscious decision early in his senior career with Vidarbha to specialise in bowling at the death, believing those overs often determine the outcome of matches.

"Ever since I started playing senior white-ball cricket for Vidarbha, I set one clear goal for myself: to become a specialist at death bowling. Matches are won and lost in the final overs, and that's where I wanted to make a difference for my team,” Thakur told JioStar.

The right-arm seamer said that philosophy has remained unchanged through his progression from domestic cricket to India A and now the senior national team.

"I have carried that mindset with me throughout my career. Whether I am playing for Vidarbha, India A, or in the IPL, I see death bowling as the toughest challenge in cricket, and I want to master it. If I can perform in high-pressure situations, that is when I can truly make an impact,” he added.

Thakur credited Bumrah as the biggest influence on his approach, praising the India pace spearhead's ability to excel regardless of the format or phase of the innings.

"I admire Jasprit Bumrah a lot because he bowls brilliantly in every format and in every phase of the game. He understands the situation and adapts accordingly."

Explaining the standard he has set for himself, Thakur added, "I try to follow his approach, to be a bowler the captain can trust at any stage, whether it's the powerplay, the middle overs, or the death. My goal is to be someone who can pick up wickets and win games, just like Bumrah does for India."

--IANS

vi/