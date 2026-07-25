July 25, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

'Gangs of Wasseypur’ star Viineet Kumar Siingh celebrates son's first birthday with ‘langar seva’ at Gurudwara

'Gangs of Wasseypur’ star Viineet Kumar Siingh celebrates son's first birthday with ‘langar seva’ at Gurudwara

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his wife, Ruchira Singh celebrated a memorable milestone as their son Hridhaan turned one.

The doting parents chose a celebration rooted in gratitude rather than grandeur, and marked the special day by offering prayers and giving back to the community.

The family began the day at a Gurudwara, where they participated in langar seva by distributing food, before visiting an ISKCON temple to seek divine blessings for little Hridhaan.

Speaking about the occasion, Viineet Kumar Siingh said, "Hridhaan turning one is a blessing beyond words for us. We wanted his first birthday to begin with prayers, seva and gratitude. Seeking blessings at the Gurudwara and ISKCON temple felt like the most meaningful way to celebrate this special day. As parents, our only prayer is that he grows into a kind, compassionate and grounded human being."

The pictures and videos from the day capture Viineet, his wife and baby Hridhaan sharing beautiful family moments as they celebrated the little one's first birthday.

On the work front, Viineet Kumar Siingh has carved a niche for himself with impactful performances in films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly', 'Bombay Talkies', 'Mukkabaaz', 'Gold', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Siya', 'Ghuspaithiya', 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Jaat' and 'Chhaava'.

He will next be seen in Maddock Films' upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. He is also set to feature in an untitled film directed by Vikram Phadnis alongside Saiyami Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin, further adding to his diverse and promising line-up of projects.

–IANS

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