April 15, 2026 8:22 PM हिंदी

Yash reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal

Yash says reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Ramayana’, has spoken up on the universal appeal of the epic.

The actor attended the CinemaCon 2026 recently, and shared, “‘Ramayana’ has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time. The very reason this story has endured for so long, and gone beyond boundaries, almost transcending cultures where people truly own it suggests there’s something deeply universal about it”.

He further mentioned, “And I feel that experiencing it on the big screen, with today’s technology, could make it feel even more immersive and unique for audiences, something they can truly take in and enjoy the way it’s meant to be seen”.

Yash will be seen playing Ravana in the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

‘Ramayana’ also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey. Earlier, the film invited backlash on social media over VFX in certain sequences in the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG is looking after the VFX of the film. Netizens reacted strongly to the video asset, many people on social media joked about how Namit Malhotra used AI tools for the VFX, and is showing inflated figures in his budget.

‘Ramayana’ is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The music is being composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking a cross-industry collaboration.

The film is set to release later this year. The two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

--IANS

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Yash says reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal

Yash reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal