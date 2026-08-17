Gauff, Sabalenka reach Cincinnati third round

Cincinnati, Aug 17 (IANS) No. 4 seed Coco Gauff recovered from a set down to defeat Liudmila Samsonova 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and advance to the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

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This was her 10th comeback win of the season, rallying from a set down to win in three sets. She ties compatriot Jessica Pegula for the most such wins on tour in 2026.

After Samsonova won the first set 6-2, Gauff earned a critical break in the 10th game of the second set to force a decider. The 2023 champion dominated the third set, winning the final five games to complete the comeback in 2 hours, 6 minutes, WTA reports.

The win was Gauff's 20th on hard courts in 2026. She is seeking her first WTA title this year, with her best result on hardcourts coming at the Miami Open, where she finished runner-up.

Gauff will next face No. 28 seed fellow American Ann Li for a spot in the round of 16. Gauff leads the head-to-head series 3-0, winning all three previous meetings in straight sets.

World No. 1Aryna Sabalenka powered through for a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win in 1 hour and 52 minutes to reach the third round despite battling weather-induced fatigue. The win marked her 24th consecutive opening match win at tour level.

Sabalenka will next face Wang Xinyu for the second time at the WTA level. She leads the head-to-head 1-0, their lone meeting coming at the 2022 Australian Open, where she rallied from a set down to win in three.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek picked up her seventh straight match win and seventh in a row at the Cincinnati Open by beating Colombia's Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-0 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The win marked Swiatek's 30th main-draw match won on the WTA Tour this season. She has now won 41 6-0 sets at WTA 1000 level in her career. Only Martina Hingis (52) and Serena Williams (50) have more since 1990.

Should she beat Maria Sakkari in the third round, the Pole would become the fifth active player to claim 100-plus wins in hard-court WTA 1000 events along with Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams.

--IANS

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