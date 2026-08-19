Yami Gautam's fantasy family-entertainer 'Nayyi Navelli' to be out on October 16

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam will be seen headlining the fantasy family-entertainment film, 'Nayyi Navelli' next. Announcing the exciting project, the makers, Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, revealed that the movie will be reaching the audience on 16 October 2026, during the festive season.

Dropping the initial glimpse of the movie on social media, the makers wrote on their official handle, "Nayyi Navelli Dulhan (Daayan) This Dussehra, get ready for India’s very own fantasy family-entertainer! #NayyiNavelli #BhabhiDaayanHai In Cinemas 16 October 2026 (sic)."

'Nayyi Navelli' is being made under the direction of Balaji Mohan, with the script written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Renowned composer G. V. Prakash Kumar has provided the tunes for the drama.

The movie is expected to share the tale of a picture-perfect bride who successfully manages to turn a chaotic Meerut household into paradise. However, her brother-in-law suspects that his ideal sister-in-law might actually be a daayan (witch)!

Talking about the movie, producer Aanand L Rai shared, “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience."

Revealing why they chose Yami for the project, the filmmaker added, "Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories, and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant, and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie."

--IANS

pm/