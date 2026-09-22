Kushagra, Kotian help India A recover to finish Day 1 on 257/5 against Australia A

Puducherry, Sep 22 (IANS) Day 1 of the India A-Australia A Test was a tale of two halves as the hosts, after choosing to bat, endured a difficult start before Kumar Kushagra and Tanush Kotian produced a remarkable recovery to take them to 257/5 at stumps after 89 overs.

India A fell to 20/2 in the morning session, were reeled in for 78/3 at lunch, and then were in all sorts of trouble at 97/5 in the afternoon.

However, the partnership of Kushagra and Kotian completely changed the complexion of the innings with a superb stand of 138.

Day one started as usual with Australia A's tight new-ball attack first to give India A a test. The first ball of the day by Fergus O'Neill was a true nip-backer which pulled in, taking Aman Mokhade LBW for 6.

Todd Murphy then came into the attack to remove Devdutt Padikkal (3) for 20 runs on the board.

Despite the early loss of wickets, Sai Sudharsan looked untroubled, punched the ball into gaps and ran them hard without taking undue risks. Sai Sudharsan and Shaik Rasheed added 58 runs for the second wicket to calm nerves.

Rasheed fought hard for his 57-ball 16 before Australia A struck just before the Lunch break, Corey Rocchiccioli taking a stunning return catch.

India A reached the break at 78/3, with Sudharsan unbeaten on 45.

Australia A had been largely in control in the first session, with three wickets for 78 runs and the run rate still pretty subdued.

The pressure continued post-lunch, with Rocchiccioli as the dominant factor. He first dismissed Yash Rathod for 1 before bagging the game-changing wicket of Sudharsan.

Just before the rain, Sudharsan was looking to guide one over the line, but though he succeeded in deflecting the ball, he held onto the bat's face for too long and spooned it up, resulting in a leading edge. Rocchiccioli slid across to take the catch himself, leaving India A at 97/5.

As the innings faltered, Kushagra and Kotian collected the pieces. The two pressed forward, defending the turning ball, looking for runs, and putting away the poor deliveries.

At Tea, India A's resistance had taken the score to 151/5, Australia's lead still intact, but we were now running out of time to find the one spell which would target the tail.

Rocchiccioli had three wickets to that point, while O'Neill and Murphy had one each.

But it was the last session that was largely played by India A, as Kushagra and Kotian consolidated on their partnership and turned it into a match-winning one. The pair built India from 97/5 to 200 and even beyond with sensible batting and a few calculated shots.

Later, Kushagra scored an outstanding 82 off 160 balls with 10 fours, while Kotian scored 68 off 134 balls with four fours and a six.

Kushagra (82) departed with the score on 235/5. His departure did not halt the hosts' progress.

Shams Mulani came in after Kotian and the duo ensured that India A saw through to stumps without any further casualties.

India A score (89 overs): 257/5 – Mulani and Kotian remain unbeaten at 10 and 68 respectively. A day of patience so far for the hosts.

India A end the final session on 106/0, turning a potentially bad day around after a disastrous morning session.

Brief scores: India A 257/5 in 89 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57, Kumar Kushagra 82 retd hurt, Tanush Kotian 68*, Corey Rocchiccioli 3-72) against Australia A.

--IANS

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